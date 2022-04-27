BASEBALL: Raiders shutout Shelbyville 8-0

Jacob Holder turned in a gem on the mound the the Red Raiders of Coffee County cruised past Shelbyville 8-0 Wednesday night in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Holder was nearly unhittable for the Raiders. The junior right-hander was perfect through 4 and 1/3 before issuing a walk and surrendering a single in the fifth. He went on to throw a complete game, allowing just the one hit and walking two. He struck out 9 Eagles batters.
Meanwhile, the Raiders used 9 hits and 5 Eagles errors to push 8 runs across the plate. Brady Nugent, Caleb Moran, Holder, Aiden Robertson and Andrew Dawson all picked up an RBI. All 9 Coffee County hits were singles.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR A BROADCAST REPLAY.
Thunder Radio Photos by Holly Peterson