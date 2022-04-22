BASEBALL: Raiders give up 6 unanswered in Friday loss to Tullahoma

Coffee County led 4-2 and looked to be on its way to a win over Tullahoma – but the Wildcats scored 3 runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to pull ahead and beat the Raiders 8-4 – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The Raiders led 4-2after 4 innings behind strong nights from Brady Nugent and Caleb Moran. Nugent doubled and scored twice. Moran had 3 hits and a pair of RBIs.
But four defensive errors and a timely hit by Joe Duncan pushed the Wildcats in front.
Timothy Henderson started for the Raiders and worked 3 solid innings – allowing 2 runs (none earned) while striking out a batter. Cole Pippenger was tagged with the loss in relief. He allowed 6 runs (4 earned) while striking out three.
The loss drops the Raiders to 8-13 on the year.