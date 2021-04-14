BASEBALL: Raiders fall in tight series finale in Lawrenceburg

Coffee County put the tying run on third base and the go ahead run on second in the top of the seventh and final inning Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence County.
But the Lawrence County Wildcats picked up a strikeout to end the game and split the two-game District 8-AAA series with the CHS Red Raiders.
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh in Lawrenceburg, Raider sophomore Jacob Holder singled up the middle to send Carter McKenzie across the plate and cut the score to 3-2. Holder’s single advanced Hayden Hullett to third and Holder moved to second on a throw to the plate. But the Raiders never could tie it up.
Holder was tagged with the loss on the mound despite a solid performance. The sophomore right-hander allowed 3 runs – only 1 earned – on 3 hits over five and 1/3 innings. He struck out 8 and walked 4.
Braden Brown retired two batters in relief with no trouble.
Wyatt Nugent had a double and an RBI for the Raiders. Hullett tacked on a pair of hits and McKenzie had a hit and a run scored.
The loss drops the Raiders to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in District 8-AAA play with two series remaining. Lawrence County remains atop the district standings with the series split. Coffee County beat the Wildcats 6-2 in the opening game, giving the Wildcats their first district loss since March 16.