BASEBALL: Raiders dropped 12-2 in region semi-finals to end season

Coffee County struggled to get anything going Monday night, managing just 4 hits and issuing multiple walks in a 12-2 loss to Bradley Central in the Region 3-4A Semi-Finals in Manchester.
The loss ends the season for the Raiders. Bradley Central advances to the region championship against Walker Valley.
Coffee County fell behind 2-0 in the first inning against the Bears Monday night in Manchester and never recovered. Coffee County struggled on the mound – going through five different pitchers. The CHS pitching staff issued 13 walks and hit 3 Bradley Central batters on the night.
Aiden Robertson started and was pulled after two innings – he allowed 1 earned run on two hits and 3 walks The CHS pitching staff only struck out 4 Bear batters.
Four Raiders managed one hit apiece – the only extra base hit an RBI double from freshman Cole Pippenger down the third base line in a 2-run bottom of the fifth for the Raiders.
CHS finishes the season 16-17 overall.