BASEBALL: Raiders drop district series opener to Tullahoma

Missed opportunities and defensive miscues haunted the Central High School Red Raiders in their series opener against Tullahoma Tuesday night at Powers Field in Manchester.
The Raiders committed 4 errors and had some defensive miscues, the Wildcats scored 3 in the first and that turned out to be enough as CHS fell 6-1. It is the Raiders’ first loss of the season after starting 3-0.
Tullahoma pushed 3 runs across in the first inning and loaded the bases in the third to chase Raider starter Jacob Holder after just 2 official innings of work. Holder was hit with the loss, allowing 5 runs (4 earned) and striking out two. He also walked two and hit one.
Braden Brown entered in relief and settled things down for the Raiders. He did not allow a run over two innings. He struck out 4 and gave way to Wyatt Nugent, who allowed one run on two hits over his three innings of relief work (Nugent was named Thunder Radio’s Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game).
But by the time the Raiders settled down on the mound and defensively, it was too late. CHS left 7 runners on base and struggled to get much going against Tullahoma starter Brody Melton, who needed just 80 pitches to get through 6 innings of work.
CHS got runners on in the seventh inning to try a rally, the the Wildcats induced a game-ending double play ball.
Griffin Meeker and Braden Brown each doubled for the Raiders. Wyatt Nugent had the lone RBI, a sacrifice fly to deep left field to plate Carter McKenzie.
Lane Spry, Wyatt Nugent and McKenzie each added singles. Meanwhile, Brown added a pair of singles and was 3-for-3 at the plate.
The series moves to Tullahoma for the finale on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Grider Stadium.