BASEBALL: Raider catcher Lane Spry signs with Roane State

Lane Spry was an anchor for the Central High School Red Raider baseball team in the 2021 spring season – both offensively and defensively.
After graduating last month, Spry now has a college to call home. Spry will be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Roane State Community College in East Tennessee, where he will play baseball.
“I would like to thank God, my family and all of my coaches who helped get me to this point,” said Spry.
Spry was a constant behind the plate for the Raiders – starting at catcher all season. As a senior, he hit at a .286 clip with one home run and a .420 on-base percentage. He led the Raiders in doubles with 10 and was 4th in RBIs with 15. He sported a .989 fielding percentage – highest on the Red Raider team among starters.