BASEBALL: Raider bats can’t get going in series finale with Wildcats

The bats just couldn’t get going for the Raiders Wednesday in Tullahoma.
Coffee County Central managed just 4 hits and gave up 4 runs in the 3rd to fall to the Wildcats 4-0, giving Tullahoma the series sweep.
Trailing by 4, the Raiders got 2 of their 4 hits in the top of the seventh on singles by Hayden Hullett and Wyatt Nugent to try and start a rally. Griffin Meeker worked a walk to load the bases and move the tying run to the plate, but Carter McKenzie flied out to right field and that ended the game.
The big blow for the Raiders came in the third when Brody Melton launched a 2-run home run. Errors were also costly for Coffee County.
The bats were dead for the Raiders, who got a single from Lane Spry, two from Wyatt Nugent and 1 from Hullett.
William Zebick picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats – striking out three Raiders over 6 innings of work.
Griffin Meeker was tagged with the loss for CHS. The senior worked three and a third, allowing four runs on 7 hits. None of those runs were earned.
Braden Brown allowed just one hit over the final 2 2/3 innings for the Raiders. He struck out 2 Wildcats. It was the second night in a row Brown worked scoreless in relief.
The Raiders fall to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in District 8-AAA play with the series loss to the Wildcats. The Raiders have a 2-game series scheduled with Central Magnet Thursday (away) and Friday (home) weather permitting. Both games are set to start at 5:30 p.m.
CHS has next week off in district play.