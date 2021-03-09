BASEBALL: Pippenger, Neel homer as CMS Raiders thump Warren County

Coffee Middle School’s Red Raider baseball team got home runs from Cole Pippenger and Colter Neel on its way to a 15-3 blowout win Monday afternoon at Warren County Middle School.
Pippenger homered in the first and the Raiders added six runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Evan Kirby picked up the win on the mound for Coffee Middle – working five innings for the Raiders. He allowed just one hit and struck out 10 Pioneer batters.
In total, CMS put 9 hits on the board.
The win improves the Raiders to 3-0 on the season. They will turn around and host Warren County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.