BASEBALL: Middle School Raiders dominate double header with White County

The Coffee Middle School Red Raider baseball team dominated a home double-header with visiting White County Thursday afternoon, combining to outscore the Warriors 19-1 in two games and picking up a pair of wins in the process.
The Raiders won game one 10-0 behind a dominating outing on the mound from 8th grader Cole Pippenger, who also reached base and scored three times.
Leadoff man Brady Wright singled, doubled and scored a pair of runs to set the offensive tone for the Raiders in game one.
Meanwhile, the Raiders pulled away for a 9-1 win in the second game. Pippenger started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. Pippenger later tripled and doubled and came around to score both times.
Landon Abellana reached base in all four of his at bats, coming around to score three times.
The wins make the Raiders 2-0 on the season. The Raiders travel to Warren County at 5 p.m. Monday.