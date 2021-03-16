BASEBALL: Holder strikes out 9, Raiders no-hit Columbia to open season

Jacob Holder pitched six no-hit innings and the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team opened the season with a huge 6-0 District 8-AAA win at Columbia Monday night.
Holder was money from the start. The right-handed hurler worked six complete innings and finished with 9 strikeouts. He struck out the side twice and worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. After walking two in the seventh, Braden Brown came in and struck out the Columbia side to preserve the shutout for the Raiders.
Offensively, Coffee County picked up contributions from multiple people. Senior Haden Hullett was a home run shy of the cycle, ripping a single, double and a triple with an RBI. Senior Griffin Meeker knocked a double and a single and had a pair of RBIS. Wyatt Nugent singled home a run and catcher Lane Spry also had a single and an RBI.
The Raiders led 1-0 after the first and started to get some distance, scoring three in the second on a double by Hullett and a single from Nugent.
Coffee County (1-0 overall /1-0 District 8-AAA) will host Columbia at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Field to wrap the 2-game district series. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio beginning at 3:50 p.m. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go app and at thunder1320.com.