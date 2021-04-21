BASEBALL: Coffee Middle Raiders shutout Warren County in second round of CTC Tourney

After receiving a BYE in the opening round of the CTC Tournament, Coffee Middle’s Red Raiders flexed on Warren County in round two with a 7-0 shutout Tuesday night in Sparta.
Evan Kirby and Cole Pippenger led the shutout effort on the mound with an error-free defense behind them. Kirby only allowed two hits and struck out 3 Pioneer batters over four innings of work. Pippenger allowed two hits and K’d five batters over three innings.
Pippenger was dynamic at the plate – going 4-for-4 with 5 RBIs. Grant McCullough and Jace Cashion also had hits for the Raider offense.
The Raiders will play Tullahoma Thursday night at 5 p.m in the semi-finals.