BASEBALL: Coffee Co improves to 4-0 with 9-1 win over Warren County

Coffee County Middle School tossed a combined no-hitter and dropped Warren County 9-1 Tuesday afternoon in Manchester.
Offensively, the Raiders had plenty of opportunities and finally started to pull away with four runs in the fifth inning. Walks by Landon Abelana and Jase Cashion set up a double by Tatsuki Aso. .
Cole Pippenger picked up the win on the mound for the Raiders. Pippenger also picked up a pair of hits at the plate.
The win completes the season sweep of Warren County after a 15-3 win on Monday night for the Raiders. CMS improves to 4-0 on the season and will host Stewarts Creek Friday in a non-district tilt. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.