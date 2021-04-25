BASEBALL: CMS Raiders finish 3rd in CTC tournament

Back to back losses to Tullahoma and then to Warren County ended the Coffee Middle School Red Raider baseball season a bit earlier than they hoped.
After winning the regular season CTC championship, the Raiders fell to the Wildcats in the winner’s bracket finals and then lost to Warren County 6-3 to finish third in the tournament in Sparta.
The Raiders finished with an 11-1 regular season CTC record, their lone loss coming to Tullahoma.
Cole Pippenger and Colter Neel were selected to the CTC all-tournament team.