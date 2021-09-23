Barlow hired as CHS wrestling head coach

Coffee County Central High School has appointed Roger Barlow as the school’s head coach for
wrestling.
“Coach Barlow has been instrumental in the success of our wrestling program over the
past 12 years,” the school said in a statement. “During these years, he has served as head coach and assistant coach of our wrestling team, and has dedicated 15 years as an assistant football coach. Coach Barlow brings
an expertise and work ethic that will ensure our wrestling team’s continued success.”
Barlow takes over for Randall Jennings, who resigned earlier this month.