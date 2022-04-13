Banks named new head volleyball coach at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle will have a new volleyball coach on the bench next fall.
Hayley Banks has been named the new head coach of the program.
Banks played volleyball for Coffee County Central and graduated in 2014 before going on to Tennessee Tech. She helped to start and run the Manchester Volleyball Club, which has grown from two teams to six teams in just the past three years. MVC has players ranging from 12-17.
Banks will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show this Saturday, April 16, live from Al White Ford Lincoln. The show airs from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com