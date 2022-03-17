Bad inning costs CMS Lady Raiders in Thursday loss

Coffee County and Lincoln County were in a defensive battle Thursday – until the 5th inning.
The wheels came off for the Lady Raiders in the fifth when the Lady Falcons used 3 defensive errors and pounded out five hits to push across 7 runs and beat the CMS Lady Raiders 7-0 – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County had opportunities early in the game to take the lead but couldn’t capitalize.
Coffee County’s Taylor McBride singled to start the third inning. But Jaydee Nogodula’s bunt was snagged in the air and McBride was doubled off first. Ella Arnold singled with 2 outs and worked her way around to third on a stolen base and a bad throw – but she was stranded there.
After that threat the Lady Raiders didn’t get another runner on base as Lincoln County pitcher Kya Edwards retired 12 straight.
Hayleigh Skipper pitched 4 solid innings before running into trouble in the fifth for CMS – she was tagged with the loss.