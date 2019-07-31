August Means Football Season

As the calendar flips over into August, it is officially football season. All 3 local prep teams have been on the gridiron preparing for the 2019 season. Part of that preparation are scrimmage games and all 3 prep teams will have scrimmage games this week.
The Coffee County Middle School football team will play host to Whitworth-Buchanan on Thursday behind the Coffee County Middle School on the Raiders practice field. That scrimmage is set to get underway at 4:15. The Red Raiders open the season on Tuesday when they travel to Watertown. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick on Tuesday is set for 6:30 PM, our broadcast will begin at 6:20 with the pregame show.
The Westwood Middle School football team will also get underway on Thursday night with their annual Blue-White Game. The inter-squad game will kick-off at 7 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field. The Rockets will then turn around and travel to Wartrace on Friday for the Cascade Jamboree. The Rockets will take on Eagleville for a half of action beginning at 6 PM. The Rockets open the season on Thursday when they travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick on Tuesday is set for 6:30 PM, our broadcast will begin at 6:20 with the pregame show.
The Coffee County CHS football team will also hit the field on Friday. The Red Raiders will host their first scrimmage on Friday, August 2nd when they welcome Stewarts Creek to Carden-Jarrell Field in a varsity/freshman doubleheader. That scrimmage will get underway at 5:30 PM. The public is urged to come out and show their support. The Red Raiders will open the 2019 season on August 23rd when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County. That game will kick-off at 7 PM and as always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you every second of every game.