Attention Home School Athletes

Homeschool students wishing to participate in athletics at any Coffee County School System school need to remember that the proper paperwork for participation is required. Any homeschool student participating in a varsity or junior varsity sport at any point in the school year has until August 1st to turn in the appropriate paperwork to their respective school. If you have questions, you can contact athletic director Kyle Harris at Coffee County Middle School at: harrisk@k12coffee.net or Rebecca Koger at Coffee County Central High School at: kogerr@k12coffee.net