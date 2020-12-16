Atlanta Braves offseason checklist

After coming within one win of reaching the World Series, the Braves will spend the offseason evaluating ways to strengthen what has the potential to once again be a championship-caliber roster.
(THUNDER RADIO IS YOUR OFFICIAL HOME OF THE ATLANTA BRAVES IN COFFEE COUNTY)
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “Will we have fans? What will our revenues be? All of those things, right? But that’s one for the world and likely all of sports. But the focus and the goal will still be the same. We want to put the best team back on the field that we can and be back in position to win a World Series.”
Now that the offseason has arrived, here is a look at the Braves’ biggest needs. Check back here regularly over the next few weeks and months as MLB.com will update what has been done and what still needs to be addressed.
BIGGEST NEEDS
Power hitter
With Marcell Ozuna, the Braves possessed one …. CONTINUE READING THIS STORY BY CLICKING HERE.