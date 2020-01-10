Ashley Evans Signs Softball Scholarship with Cumberland University

Coffee County CHS senior Ashley Evans made her commitment to Cumberland University official on Friday as she signed to play softball at the Lebanon, Tennessee university. Evans becomes follows in a family tradition to become the 3rd generation in her family to attend Cumberland. Ashley’s mother, LeeAnne, played softball for the Phoenix while her grandmother is also a graduate of Cumberland.
When asked what drew her to the Cumberland program, Ashley was impressed with the recent facility upgrades and the plans for future upgrades. Evans, who has played shortstop and in the outfield for Coffee County, has been promised an opportunity to compete for a starting job in the middle infield or centerfield from the Cumberland coaching staff. Evans loved her time with her future teammates and said that Cumberland was her best fit. When asked about her favorite memory from her years as a Lady Raiders, Ashley talked about the team’s trip to the state tournament in her freshman year and the opportunity to play with her younger sister, Olivia.
Coffee County coach Brandon McWhorter was tickled that Evans signing meant that every Lady Raider softball player has signed to play softball at the college level. McWhorter believes Evans will be successful at the college level because of her athleticism and competitiveness. “With her speed and natural athletic ability, Ashley will compete from Day #1” said McWhorter. McWhorter looks forward to Evans to continue to make plays for the Lady Raiders this season, offensively and defensively, and providing leadership to a young and talented young squad.