Arnold piles up 26, CMS Lady Raiders blowout Harris in conference opener

It was obvious from the onset that Coffee Middle was going to beat Harris Thursday night – the only question was how bad.
Ella Arnold racked up 26 points and the CMS defense forced 29 turnovers as the Lady Raiders rolled to a 70-12 win in Manchester.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE BEN LOMAND CONNECT HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
Arnold was joined in double digits by Natalie Barnes, who racked up 17 in the win. The Lady Raiders led 22-0 after one quarter and pulled ahead 35-0 before Harris finally got on the board on a free throw by Morgan Pridmore two minutes into the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders led 43-3 at the half and 66-12 after 3 quarters.
Adalyn Clark put up 9 points and Jaydee Nogodula 7 points, Kayson Morgan 5, Sierra Starr 4 and Riley Fuller 2.
The win improves CMS to 2-0 on the year and 1-0 in CTC play. Both teams will host North at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.