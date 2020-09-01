Area prep schedule Tuesday, Sept. 1

Rain and storms forced the postponement of the CHS football junior varsity and freshman games Monday. Both teams were set to host Tullahoma.
The Freshman Raiders will make up their game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Full Tuesday prep schedule:
6 p.m.: Westwood Middle School soccer HOSTS White County
6 p.m. – CHS Freshman Football HOSTS Tullahoma
6:30 p.m. – CMS Football AT South Middle School
7 p.m. – CHS Soccer HOSTS Tullahoma (First National Bank Hometown Sports Series Broadcast on Thunder Radio)