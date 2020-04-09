An MLS Stadium Update From Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre

Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre issued a letter to Nashville SC fans on Tuesday updating the progress on construction of the new Nashville SC stadium. Below is the letter:
Fans,
First, I want to thank each of you for your resilience, strength and continued support as our community manages through the widespread and unprecedented impact of COVID-19, and heals from the devastating tornadoes that hit our city and region just a few weeks ago.
When our club entered its inaugural season in Major League Soccer in January 2020, we could not have anticipated the hardships we were all about to face. Since then, our Never Give Up On You anthem has become our own promise, and a collective call and commitment from our community to support one another.
As we have previously mentioned, our staff continues to work remotely and build upon the success of our opening game on February 29, to ensure that we can provide you with an even better experience and atmosphere upon our return.
Even as we are all fighting through these trying times, serving our fans with the greatest product is a priority for us, and this took another step forward recently, bringing a talented and dedicated group of broadcasters and a production company who will bring all of the action live from stadium, whether our Boys in Gold are at home or on the road. Yesterday we formally welcomed Tony Husband, Jamie Watson and Lori Lindsey to the Nashville SC family as our local broadcast team.
Simultaneously, and as you may have seen in many of our channels, we have been working tirelessly on the stadium front following the agreement reached with Mayor Cooper, to move forward with the construction of our future home at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Following the news in mid-February, demolition began on March 16 and is progressing steadily and in a timely fashion. As the work continues onsite, I’m excited to share that we have also completed our construction documents, which is a key milestone in the design phase and overall process.
Given the size, scope and challenges in building what will be the largest soccer specific stadium in the U.S., and without certainty of how COVID-19 will continue to impact our lives, our stadium project team has tentatively identified a substantial completion date of mid-May 2022. The group is currently reaching out to suppliers and contractors, and construction will commence after demolition wraps up.
It is impossible to predict the actual date with any level of certainty in the current environment, but we will continue to monitor gains or losses on timing and keep everyone informed as we progress. We remain excited about the 2022 season in our new home and fully committed to bringing the 2020 MLS season back to Nashville and all our fans as soon as possible.
In the meantime, I want to thank you personally for continuing to support our team. We will never give up on you and we appreciate you not giving up on Nashville Soccer Club.
Stay safe and my kind regards to all of you and your families.
EveryoneN
Ian Ayre
Chief Executive Officer
Nashville Soccer Club