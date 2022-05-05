Alontae Taylor throws out first pitch of district softball touranment

Coffee County Red Raider football alum Alontae Taylor stopped by Terry Floyd Field Thursday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Lady Raiders opened the District 6-4A tournament against Shelbyville.
Taylor tossed the first pitch then hung around all evening to watch the Lady Raiders win 13-3.
Taylor, who played quarterback for the Red Raiders before going on to play defensive back for the University of Tennessee Volunteers, was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was the 49th overall selection.