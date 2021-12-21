Alontae Taylor, Red Raider and Volunteer grad, to be at Al White Ford Lincoln for meet and greet Wednesday

One of the greatest Coffee County Central Red Raiders to ever play at the school and recent University of Tennessee graduate, Alontae Taylor, will be at Al White Ford Lincoln for a two-hour meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Taylor will be meeting fans and signing autographs at the dealership between 12-2 p.m.
Taylor recently finished his senior season with the Vols. He was a four-year starter at cornerback. He has opted out of the Vols’ bowl game and has declared for this springs NFL Draft.
Al White Ford Lincoln is located at 2002 Hillsboro Blvd.