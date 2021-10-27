ALL SMILES: Coffee Co. cross country reaches state meet for first time

The Coffee County Cross Country teams made history on Tuesday, Oct. 26, becoming the first teams in school history to make it to the State Championship. Running in the Regional meet at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, the Red Raider boys finished 2nd overall and the Lady Raiders placed 3rd to earn their trip to the State Championship next week in Hendersonville.
The Red Raider Boys who came into the meet seeded #2 in the region behind Siegel High School, went out and did what they had to do to secure their spot. CHS was led by Senior Jacob Rutledge with a time of 16:21 (3rd place individual overall). Rutledge was joined in the Top 10 by Freshman Fletcher Barnard, who ran a time of 17:17 which was good enough for 10th place. Garrett Masters (18:01), Jacob Slabaugh (18:07), and Landon Kenney (18:25) rounded out the scoring the Red Raiders all placing in the Top 25. Not counting in the team score, but also with great runs were Emmanuel Rodriguez (18:33) and Cayden Miller (18:42).
The Lady Raiders secured their spot in the State Championship with a huge upset of Oakland and Riverdale High School. Coming in to the race seeded #5 in the region, the Lady Raiders needed their best showing of the year and they did not disappoint. The Top 5 runners all ran their fastest times of the year which helped vault them to their 3rd place finish. The Lady Raiders were led by Senior Patricia Barrera with a time of 20:31, which was good enough for a 5th place individual finish. Barrera was followed by Ava McIntosh (23:27), Kailee Rossman (23:31), Madison Rooker (23:38), and Maddie Sullivan (23:58). Not counting in the team score, but also with great runs were Rylea McNamara (27:14) and Raygan Dubler (28:14). Patrica Barrera, Ava McIntosh, and Kailee Rossman all had Top 25 finishes.
Both teams will conclude their season at the State Championship on November 4th at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. The girls will run at noon and the boys will run at 12:50 p.m..