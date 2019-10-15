All Four Lines Score as Preds Win Big in Vegas

The house paid the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
The Preds scored four unanswered goals across the final two periods to top the Golden Knights, 5-2, at T-Mobile Arena. It’s the first road win of the season for the Preds – arguably something of a statement win for Nashville – and improves their record to 4-2-0.
All four lines tallied on the evening for the Preds – and they got another power-play goal as well – in a bounce-back win after Saturday’s loss in Los Angeles, and it’s an especially satisfying victory in a tough building against an equally high-powered opponent.
“It’s always harder to win on the road,” Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “You have to dig in a little bit more and the compete level had to go up a little bit. You have to overcome the fans and the building and their home team and their energy. In the second and third period, I thought we were able to get going.”
“We put an emphasis on our second period [being down after one],” Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “We came out a lot harder, got some good bounces, got some goals and never looked back.”
Nashville started the game strong, and less than three minutes into the contest, Kyle Turris redirected an Ellis shot into the twine to give the Preds a 1-0 lead. The Golden Knights came back, however, and a pair of strikes from Mark Stone and Reilly Smith saw Vegas take a lead into the first intermission.
But the second period – that one belonged to the Preds. It took Colton Sissons 44 seconds into the middle frame to tie the game, and then Nashville went back to work. First, Viktor Arvidsson emerged from around the cage and fed Calle Jarnkrok, who one-timed his first of the season home to give the Preds the lead again.
Then, less than two minutes after that, Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury turned the puck over behind his own net, and Filip Forsberg pounced to deposit his fifth goal of the season, a mark that helped him to tie a franchise record. The goal gave Forsberg at least a point in all six games to start the season, a total that pulls him even with former Preds defenseman Marek Zidlicky for the longest point streak of its kind in team history.
Nashville fought the urge to sit back in the third period and ended up extending their lead to 5-2 with a power-play goal in their fourth consecutive game. Kyle Turris one-timed a shot off a cross-crease pass and Nick Bonino deflected the shot into the net to give both players their second points on the night.
“We’re balanced and we’re deep and we’re dangerous,” Bonino said of Nashville’s offensive prowess. “Our [defensemen] jump in, our forwards are all creative, everyone making plays, and tonight was a perfect example of that.”
Perhaps a bit lost in another five-goal output was the effort from Pekka Rinne who made 33 saves on the night to keep a perfect 4-0-0 record this season.
“He was great,” Laviolette said of Rinne. “I really thought that he worked and battled and just stayed with it. There were some scrambles out there where he had to keep fighting for things… He was strong, and he gave us a chance.”
Tuesday’s effort in Vegas now propels the Preds to Arizona, and Tuesday’s effort on the road will provide plenty of confidence with the trip’s finale on the horizon.
“The third period in L.A. was great, but it showed you if we played like that every shift, every period, what we can really do,” Ellis said. “Tonight, it was a decent first, but the second and third, we really picked it up and looked like the team we want to be.”
Notes:
Filip Forsberg left the game during the third period, and Preds Head Coach Peter Laviolette said following the game the Nashville forward was “getting evaluated.”
Forward Rocco Grimaldi returned to the Nashville lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Grimaldi assisted on Kyle Turris’s goal and skated 12:51 on the night.
Nashville’s three-game road trip concludes on Thursday night in Arizona (at 9 p.m. CT) before the Preds return home to host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.