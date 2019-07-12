Al White Ford/Lincoln Helps CHS Basketball Raise Funds

Al White Ford/Lincoln, in conjunction with Lincoln Motor Company, hosted a Driven to Give Event to benefit the Coffee County Central High School boys’ basketball team. The event, which was held on May 11th, earned $8,000 for the Red Raiders. A check was presented to the team at a ceremony in the Al White showroom on Thursday. “The Coffee Co. boys basketball program is very appreciative of the help and support that Al White provides through this fundraiser, not only for our program, but other programs in our community” said Red Raider head coach Micah Williams.
Al White Ford/Lincoln raised over $75,000 last school year for schools and teams through test drive events like this one with both Ford and Lincoln. Over the past 4 years, Al White has helped raise well over a quarter of a million dollars for the community through these events. Baxter White coordinates the test drive program for the dealership. Al White’s test drive program will ramp up for the school year in September.