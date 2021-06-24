Acuna sits for second straight game for Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. will wait at least one more day before returning to the Braves’ lineup.
Acuña missed a second straight start when lingering lower back discomfort prevented him from being part of the lineup for Thursday’s series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. The young outfielder began dealing with back spasms before Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets in New York.
“He’s still sore,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They worked on him all day. They just hope with another day [of rest], he’ll be ready to go tomorrow. He’s literally day to day.”
Snitker believes Acuña’s back discomfort might simply be a product of the daily grind of playing and traveling. Continue reading this story here.
You can hear the Atlanta Braves all season long on your home for the Braves – Thunder Radio.