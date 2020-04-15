A Pair of Former Coffee County Football Coaches Set to Start Murfreesboro Program

A former Coffee County head football coach has taken on the task of kick starting a high school football program. LeBron Ferguson, who was the Red Raider’s head coach in 1995, has accepted the job as the first head coach for the high school program at Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro. Joining Ferguson on the inaugural staff at PCA will be former Red Raider player and assistant coach Blake Finney. Providence Christian Academy will begin high school football this fall.
The school introduced the program’s first coach earlier this month. The Lions will play eight-man football in the beginning and work toward 11-player football. There is not an exact timetable for that move. The school’s other athletics programs are TSSAA sanctioned and compete in Division II-A.
The school has fielded a middle school football program the past three years, which will give Ferguson some experience with which to work. Finney has served as an assistant coach for the middle school Lions and will help aid in the transition. PCA has a field on campus that is also used for soccer and other athletics. The team will play its home games there but with no lights on the field, games will be played during daylight hours.
Ferguson, who attended Sewanee and later MTSU, is a 27-year coaching veteran. Ferguson served as a graduate assistant under legendary MTSU head coach Boots Donnelly. He was an assistant coach at Coffee County in 1993 and 1994 under Ron Crawford. He took over the head coaching position in 1995 before leaving to take a position at Oakland where he served until 2007. Ferguson and Finney worked together on the Oakland staff in 2004. Ferguson coached at Franklin Road Christian from 2008 through 2019.