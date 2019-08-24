4th Quarter Rally by Franklin County Dooms Red Raiders on Friday Night

The Doug Greene era kicked off for Coffee County football on Friday night in Winchester. Taking on old rival Franklin County, the Red Raiders played with the deeper and more experienced Rebels for 3 quarters. But 3 costly turnovers in the 4th quarter saw Franklin County erase a 1 point deficit to win 42 to 20.
Coffee County got on the board first with 7:54 to go in the 2nd quarter as Conner Shemwell kept the football on a roll-out and scored from 4 yards out. Here is Dustin Murray with the call:
Tied at 7 at the half, Franklin County took their first lead 14 to 7 two minutes into the 3rd quarter. The Red Raiders got touchdowns from Shemwell and C.J. Anthony to go on top 20 to 14. But with 2 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter, Franklin County backup quarterback Isaiah Sisk scored from 50 yards out on a keeper and that opened the floodgates. The Rebels added 3 touchdowns in the 4th quarter to pull away from a stunned Coffee County squad.
Marshall Haney was the leading rusher for Coffee County as he had 78 yards on 20 carries. Shemwell rushed 5 times for 6 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shemwell also completed a 6 yard touchdown pass to C.J. Anthony for the other score.
Coffee County will play host to Franklin County on Monday in a JV/Freshman doubleheader at Carden-Jarrell Field. The JV game will kick off at 5 PM with the freshman game to follow at 6:30. The varsity Red Raiders will host Tullahoma next Friday night in the 94th renewal of the Coffee Pot Game. Kick-off is set for 7 PM, Thunder Radio will begin our exclusive live coverage with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6.
