25th annual Westwood football Blue & White Game is Thursday night

Westwood Middle School’s Rocket football team will get together on Thursday (Aug. 5) for the 25th annual Blue-White intra squad game.
It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the program, led by head coach Chad Dyer.
The annual Blue-White game begins at 7 p.m. and the community is encouraged to attend and support the program. Concessions will be available. The Rockets are coming off of a DRVC Conference Championship last fall.
Westwood will play in a jamboree Friday before regrouping to open the regular season Monday, Aug. 9 when Grundy County comes to Manchester for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Monday’s game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.