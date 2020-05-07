2021 Coffee County CHS Tennis Tryout Information

2020-2021 Red Raider tennis team tryouts will be carried out in the following steps due to the COVID-19 outbreak. State guidelines only allow 10 athletes to be on the tennis courts at a time. Tryout dates are May 26th and 28th. If you have any questions about tryouts contact:
Josh Inzer at inzerj@k12coffee.net
Step 1: Click on the link to register for tryouts. Link will be open from May 6th to May 21st.
https://forms.gle/pjPdVEVzuheUZXMK7
Step 2: On May 22nd you will be sent out an email with your designated time
Step 3: Make sure you bring the signed and completed TSSAA physical and Parental Consent forms with you when you arrive. That form can be downloaded at: https://tssaa.org/physical-forms
Step 4: Show up to the CCRA tennis courts at your designated time to tryout.
Step 5: Players making the team will be notified by email by May 28th.
* Please arrive appropriately dressed out ( athletic gear,shoes, and tennis racquet)
*All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central Office ( See Keith Cornelius)