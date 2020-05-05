2021 Coffee County CHS Softball Tryout Information

Coffee County Central High School softball tryouts are scheduled for May 26th and 28th with two sessions each day (4:30-5:55 and 6:05-7:30). Each participant needs to sign up for one session each day. Please complete the registration form by May 19th.
**If you were part of the 2020 high school team, you will not need to complete the form.**
Anyone interested in trying out this season, must fill out the registration form here: https://forms.gle/h4qwTaRNx5ZYyqzn6
We will notify everyone of their tryout times through the remind app no later than May 19th.
Any questions please email Brandon McWhorter at: mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net
Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central office. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office.