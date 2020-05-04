2020 Coffee County Volleyball Tryout Information

Coffee County Lady Raider Volleyball Tryouts – May 26th, 27th and 28th

Tryouts for the 2020 Lady Raider Volleyball team will be carried out in the following steps due to the COVID-19 outbreak. State guidelines only allow 10 athletes to be in the gym at a time. If you have any questions about tryouts contact:

Andrew Taylor, at 931-273-2863 or taylora@k12coffee.net

Jon Spears 931-212-4264 or spearsjon@k12coffee.net

Step 1: Click on link to register for tryouts. Link will be open from May 4th to May 21st.

https://forms.gle/hNDcCj9TEjf5ayAc6

Step 2: On May 22nd you will be sent out an email with your designated time to tryout.

Step 3: Show up to CCHS gym on your designated day to tryout.

Step 4: Players making the team will be notified by May 28th.

Please arrive dressed out to tryout. Locker room will be off limits. 