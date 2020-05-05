2020 Coffee County Boys’ Basketball Tryout Information

Tryouts for the 2020 Red Raider basketball team tryouts will be carried out in the following steps due to the COVID-19 outbreak. State guidelines only allow 10 athletes to be in the gym at a time. Tryout dates are May 26th through 28th! If you have any questions about tryouts contact:
Micah Williams at (931) 492-2123 or at williamsm@k12coffee.net
Step 1: Click on link to register for tryouts. Link will be open from May 4th to May 21st.: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1CTD1uX-0kDXU8GqE16K8oSm04HT949FQU57OfKPXQ5A/edit?fbclid=IwAR3328zWFxzcgGZB4eQSPm-hJ1u8uFdZEJwwOic2TAmVq5SErxIXUCatVOI
Step 2: On May 22nd you will be sent out an email with your designated time to tryout.
Step 3: Show up to CCHS gym on your designated day to tryout.
Step 4: Players making the team will be notified by May 28th.
Please arrive dressed out to tryout. Locker room will be off limits.
Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central office. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office.