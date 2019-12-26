2019 Year in Review – Prep Track

As 2019 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the more than 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at some of the highlights of year for the track teams at Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle School.
For the 28th straight year, the Coffee County CHS track team qualified an athlete for the TSSAA State Meet. On the journey to the state meet, the Raiders and Lady Raiders both claimed district team titles. Thunder Radio reported on the District 8AAA Track Meet in a story we published on May 6th.
The Coffee County CHS track team brought home a pair of district championships on Friday as they swept the team titles at the district meet in Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders held off Franklin County in the team points by a final score of 203 to 162. Tullahoma finished a distant 3rd with 100 points. The Red Raiders also defeated Franklin County 209 to 144. Tullahoma’s boys were close behind in 3rd with 136 points. Individual athletes and relay teams that finished in the top 4 will advance to the sectional meet at Rhea County on May 10th.
The Lady Raiders got a pair of 1/2/3 sweeps on the day in the high jump and pole vault. Macy Tabor collected a 1st place finish in the high jump at 5’ while Laura Bogard came in 2nd place and Chloe Haggard came in 3rd. In the pole vault, Haggard won the event followed by Makenzie Webb in 2nd place and Claire Bryant in 3rd. Additionally, all 4 relay teams advanced as the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 teams all finished in 3rd place.
Other individual sectional qualifiers were:
Madison Rooker – 400M and Long Jump;
Patricia Barerra – 1600M and 3200M
Makenzie Webb – 3200M;
Ariana Hansen – 3200M;
Madison Hershman – Long Jump;
Ellie Graham – Triple Jump;
Claire Bryant – Triple Jump;
Carlie Barnes – Shot Put;
BriAnna Norton – Shot Put;
The Red Raiders got 1st place individual finishes from Jacob Rutledge in 3200M and 1600M, Renato Garcia in the 800M, Trace Bryant in the 300 hurdles and Kelvin Verge in the triple jump. All 4 relay teams advanced as well as the 4×400 team won their race while the 4×800 came in 3rd place and the 4×100 and 4×200 teams each came home 4th.
Other individual sectional qualifiers were:
Bodey Todd – 1600M and 3200M;
Trace Bryant – high jump and pole vault;
Ethan Welch – pole vault and discus;
Ethan Beaty – 400M;
Landon Kenney – 1600M;
Garrett Masters – 3200M;
Joshua Roberson – 300M hurdles;
Kelby Walker – triple jump;
Dillon Helms – pole vault;
John Dobson – high jump;
The Sectional Meet will take place on Friday, May 10th at Rhea County High School. Field events will get underway at 11 AM. The top 4 finishes in each event will advance to the TSSAA State Track Meet at MTSU on May 22nd thru May 24th.
See the full results at: https://tn.milesplit.com/meets/339297/results/650244/formatted#.XM9ucvlKjIU
The Coffee County Middle School qualified 3 athletes for the state meet highlighted by a 6th place medal performance by Holli Hancock. Thunder Radio reported on the state meet with the following story we brought to you on May 20th.
Three Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider track athletes qualified for the 2019 TMSAA State Track Meet which was held on Saturday. Competing at Fontana Stadium at Austin Peay State University, Holli Hancock, Jaylen Case and Kaitlyn Davis represented the Lady Raiders in the event featuring the top 16 qualifiers in 13 different events from across the state. At the end of the day, Holli Hancock came home with the only medal of the day as she captured 6th place in the shot put.
Jaylen Case opened the day for the Lady Raiders in long jump. Case got in 4 clean jumps as she added distance in each round. Jaylen jumped 12′ 6.75″ in the first round and hit a distance of 12’11” in her 4th jump. That jump was good enough to place her in 16th place overall.
Next up was the discus throw. Holli Hancock was the lone competitor for the Lady Raiders. Hancock got a safe toss in of 56′ 1″ on her first throw. She upped her total on the next 2 throws topping out on her 3rd throw with a distance of 67’11”. That toss was good enough for 11th place in the event.
The final event of the day was the shot put where Hancock and Kaitlyn Davis competed for the Lady Raiders. Fouls were the story of the event as Davis fouled on her first attempt. She rebounded to get 3 throws over 29 feet topping out at 30′ 3.5″ which was good enough for 11th place. Hancock got off her best throw on her 1st toss as she ripped off a throw of 32 feet. Fouls on her last 2 throws did not allow Hancock to improve her standing. Hancock’s 32 foot throw was good enough to put her on the medal stand as she finished in 6th place.