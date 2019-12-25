2019 Year in Review – Prep Tennis

As 2019 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the more than 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at some of the highlights of year for the tennis teams at Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle schools.
The Coffee County CHS Red Raider tennis team finished the regular season with an unbeaten record and claimed the district championship with a win over Marshall County. Thunder Radio reported on the Raider district title match in a story we brought to you on May 8th.
Putting a perfect season on the line, the Red Raider tennis team of Coffee County traveled to Lewisburg on Tuesday for the district championship. In a match originally scheduled for last Thursday in Manchester, the Red Raiders were looking to complete the season sweep over Marshall County and claim the district title. Coffee County used their advantage at the top of the lineup to capture the 4 to 3 win.
The Red Raiders top 2 singles players captured win in their matches to get the Raiders off to a fast start. Benedict Edinger won his match 8 to 0 while Jaden Talley captured an 8 to 6 win. Johnathan Welch added an 8 to 3 singles win in the 4th seeded match to send the Raiders to doubles play needing 1 win for the match. The number 1 team of Edinger and Talley won their doubles match 8 to 5 to give the Raiders their 13th straight match win.
The Raiders will now advance to the Region tournament play as a team on Friday when they travel to Murfreesboro to take on the District 7 champion Central Magnet at the Adams Tennis Complex. The time of that match will be announced on Thursday. The Region singles and doubles tournament will take place next week in Murfreesboro.
Both the Red Raider and Lady Raider tennis teams of Coffee County Middle School each finished the season with identical 7 and 1 records. Coffee County closed out the season with a sweep of their cross-town rivals from Westwood. Thunder Radio reported on the win with the following story we brought to you on May 1st.
The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School tennis teams squared off in a rivalry match on Tuesday at Fred Deadman Park. In the girls’ match, the Lady Rockets dominated at the top of the lineup but Coffee Middle won 3 of the singles’ matches and the 2nd doubles match to grab a 4 to 3 win. In boys’ action, the Red Raiders won all but one of the matches as they won 6 to 1.
In girls’ play, Westwood’s Rylea McNamara(6 to 2) and Anna Johnson(6-4) won their singles matches and teamed up for a 6 love doubles win. Coffee Middle got singles wins from Morgan Tinsley(6-2), Lauren ogan(6-0) and Kyra Sherrill(6-1). Tinsley and Hogan captured a doubles win by a final score of 6 to 2.
In boys’ action, Westwood’s Jonathan Nelson got the Rockets lone win by a score of 6 to 1. The Red Raiders got singles wins from Liam Brown(6-0), Xander Blomquist(6-0), Nolan Sussen(6-0) and Matthew Blomquist(6-0). In doubles’ play, the Raider teams of Brown/Krish Patel(7 to 5) and Sussen/Xander Blomquist(6-3).
The match ends the season for the Coffee County Middle School tennis teams. Both the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders finish the year with identical 7 and 1 record. The Westwood tennis teams will finish the season on the road on Friday when they travel to Columbia. That match will get underway at 4 PM.
The Westwood Middle School tennis teams featured a young boys’ squad and a veteran girls’ squad this past spring. The highlight of the season came with a sweep over Warren County at the Fred Deadman Park. Thunder Radio brought you the story of the win in a story on April 11th.
The Westwood Middle School tennis team welcomed Warren County to Fred Deadman Park on Wednesday. The Lady Rockets swept the doubles matches to grab a 5 to 2 match win. The Rockets got 3 singles wins to fight to a 4 to 3 win.
The Rockets got singles wins from Jonathan Nelson(6 to 0), Caelan Ducker(6-4) and Edgar Guzman(6-0). Nelson teamed with Jeffery Hale to get a 6 to 0 win in doubles.
The Lady Rockets got singles wins from Rylea McNamara(6-0), Anna Johnson(6-0) and Abby Gilday(6-3). In doubles play, McNamara teamed with Ocean Sanfilipo to get a 6 to 2 win while the team of Anna Johnson and Sarah Khan won their match 7 to 5.
The Rocket netters will hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. First serve is at 4 PM.