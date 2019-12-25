2019 Year in Review – Prep Softball

As 2019 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the more than 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at some of the highlights of year for the softball teams at Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle schools.
The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders completed a remarkable unbeaten season as they rolled to a 21 and 0 record and a Central Tennessee Conference title. Thunder Radio reported on the championship win with the following story we brought to you on April 29th.
Capping off the most successful season in local prep sports in a generation, the Coffee County Middle School softball team capped off a perfect season with a Central Tennessee Conference title on Saturday. The Lady Raiders got a pair of wins over Warren County on Saturday to claim the title and complete the season with a record of 21 and 0. In the semifinals, Coffee County blanked Warren County 4 to 0 before stopped the Lady Pioneers in the title game 7 to 4.
In the semifinal, Coffee Middle scored a pair of runs in each of the 2 innings for the winning margin. Katelyn Davis was dominant in the circle allowing only 5 hits while striking out 2. Alivia Reel had a pair of singles. Chesie Cox ripped a triple and Aleayia Barnes had a 2 RBI single.
In the title game, the Lady Raiders ripped a triple, 3 doubles and a single in the 2nd inning to plate 4 runs and overcome an early deficit. Coffee Middle added 3 more insurance runs in the 4th inning to secure the title. Madison Pruitt had a double, a single and 4 RBI. Chloe Gannon had a double and a single and Savannah Cooper added a 2 RBI triple. Davis did not allow an earned run and struck out 5 while scattering 4 hits.
The Lady Raiders will be guests on Saturday's Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season.
The Westwood Middle School Lady Rockets also claimed a conference title, their first in the history of the program. The Lady Rockets routed rival Moore County in a 10 to 0 Mercy Rule win in the finals. Thunder Radio reported on the championship win with the following story we brought to you on April 29th.
Looking for their first ever DRVC Softball Championship, the Lady Rocket’s hosted the championship game on Saturday afternoon. Taking on a Moore County team that had to play a pair of games in the loser’s bracket on Saturday morning, Westwood dominated the game winning 10 to 0.
A diving catch in the first inning by Brooklyn Blake set the tone for a strong defensive performance by Westwood. In the bottom half of the frame, Westwood pushed across the only run they would need. Westwood entered the bottom of the 6th leading 6 to 0. The Lady Rockets used 2 walks, 3 singles and a double to plate 4 runs and end the game to the Mercy Rule.
Emma Kidder was the star of the day as she had 4 hits and pitched a complete game 1 hitter. Kidder finished with 2 RBI and 5 strikeouts in the circle. Abby Clark had the only extra base hit and it drove in the winning run. Kara Beth Patton added a pair of singles.
For the 2nd straight season, the Coffee County CHS softball team claimed the District 8AAA title. The Lady Raiders rolled through the district tournament including a title game win over Lincoln County. Thunder Radio reported on the win with the following story we brought to you on May 9th.
The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team captured their 2nd straight district title on Wednesday night with a 7 to 5 win over Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders got 5 extra base hits as they banged out 9 hits on the night. Coffee County ran their record to 24 to 9 as they swept through the district tournament unbeaten.
Coffee County got a run on the board in the first inning only to see Lincoln County tie the game in the 3rd. But the Lady Raiders answered to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning. Coffee County saw Lincoln County tie the game 3 times with the last time being in the 6th inning. But each time the Lady Falcons tied the game in the top of the 3rd, 5th and 6th innings, the Lady Raiders responded to break the tie. In the bottom of the 6th, Coffee County got a pair of doubles and a single in a 2 out rally that lifted the Lady Raiders to the championship.
Coffee County’s Sarah West and Kiya Ferrell each had home runs while Katie Rutledge, Ashley Evans and Ferrell all laced doubles. Ferrell finished with 4 RBI to go with the 2 extra base hits to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Evans and Rutledge each had a double and single. Keri Munn captured the win in the circle as she allowed 2 earned runs while striking out 2.
