2019 Year in Review – Prep Football

As 2019 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the more than 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at some of the highlights of year for the football teams at Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle schools.
The Coffee County Middle School football team opened the season with 3 straight losses before reeling off 5 straight conference wins to qualify for the CTC Championship Game. The Red Raiders fought hard but came up short to Tullahoma. Thunder Radio broadcast the game and reported on the game with the following story we brought to you on October 7th.
Competing for their 1st ever middle school conference title, the Coffee County Middle School football team traveled to Tullahoma on Saturday for a rematch with the Wildcats of Tullahoma Middle. The Red Raiders carried a lead into the final 4 minutes before Tullahoma scored twice to capture the win. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County fell 26 to 13.
Each team turned the ball over in the first 12 minutes as the 2 defenses fought off explosive plays from the offenses. Tullahoma got on the board first as they scored with 2:03 left in the half on a 10 yard touchdown pass to lead 6 to 0. But the Raiders answered back on a 50 yard touchdown run from Cole Pippenger to tie the game at 6 going into the half. In the second half, Pippenger returned the opening kick 68 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Hargrove hit the extra point kick to give the Raiders a 13 to 6 lead that they would carry into the 4th quarter. Tullahoma rallied for a touchdown with 3:50 to go and added an insurance score with 1:29 to play to ice the win. As Coffee County has done all year, the Raiders fought hard to the final whistle as they drove down to the 1 yard line before running out of time.
Pippenger led the team in rushing as he 100 yards on 13 carries. Jackson Shemwell was 4 of 6 passing for 30 yards. After the game, 4 members of the Red Raiders were named to the CTC All-Conference team. Cole Pippenger, Jackson Shemwell, Blayne Myers and Jacob Barlow were voted to the squad by the conference coaches.
The Westwood Middle School team opened their season on the road as they traveled to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. The Rockets opened the season with a 22 to 6 win in a game we brought to you on Thunder Radio as a part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. We wrote about the win in a story we brought to you on August 9th.
The Westwood Middle School football team opened their 2019 season on Thursday night in Woodbury taking on Cannon County. The Rockets scored touchdowns on their 3 possessions to get the season off on a winning note. Westwood outlasted the Lions 22 to 6.
After taking the opening kickoff, the Rockets capped off a 3 play, 60 yard drive with a 40 yard touchdown run by Jayden Carter. Carter ran for the 2 point conversion to take an 8 to 0 lead. Westwood forced a fumble on Cannon County’s 1st drive and capped off their 2nd drive with a 6 yard touchdown run by Brayden Dixon. Carter added a 3rd touchdown on a 51 yard touchdown run late in the 2nd quarter and Dixon added the PAT to take a 22 to 0 lead. Cannon County added a touchdown just before the half to make the score at intermission 22 to 6.
Westwood’s ball control offense had a 13 play drive taking 10 minutes off the clock as neither team found the endzone. Westwood finished the game with 306 yards of total offense. Carter finished with 223 yards rushing on 11 carries. Dixon added 53 yards and Izick Sierra carried the ball 5 times for 48 yards.
The Rockets finished the game with 306 yards of total offense. Carter finished with 223 yards rushing on 11 carries. Dixon added 53 yards and Izick Sierra carried the ball 5 times for 48 yards.
2019 began the Doug Greene era as head coach for the Coffee County CHS Red Raiders. The year was highlighted by a pair of wins over Murfreesboro teams. The Red Raiders broke a 15 year losing streak to the Rutherford County school s at Siegel on September 20th. Thunder Radio was on hnad to bring you the broadcast at summarized the win the next morning.
Big plays, timely defense, and poise under pressure was the perfect recipe for the Red Raider football team on Friday night as they rolled to a 42 to 36 win at Siegel. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Raiders built a 21 point lead in the 4th quarter but had to recover a pair of onside kicks to stave off a late Siegel rally. The win is the first for a Coffee County football team over a Rutherford County football team since 2004.
Blanton Brown got the Raiders on the board first with 6 seconds remaining in the 1st quarter when he intercepted a Siegel screen pass and rumbled 68 yards for a touchdown. Felix Salinas hit the extra point to make it 7 to 0 Coffee County after one quarter. Here is how it sounded on Thunder Radio:
After Siegel tied it, Coffee County marched down the field and scored with 1:22 left in the half as quarterback Matthew Pittman hit C. J. Anthony with a 13 yard touchdown pass. Salinas drilled the extra point and the Raiders led 14 to 7 at the half. Here is Dustin Murray with the TD call:
Coffee County and Siegel traded scores in the 3rd period as Pittman had a 7 yard touchdown run but the extra point was missed as Coffee County led 20 to 14 going into a wild 4th quarter that saw 6 touchdowns scored. The Raiders went up 28 to 14 when Pittman rushed 22 yards for a touchdown then hit a fully prone Marshall Haney on the 2 point conversion pass. Siegel matched that score with 9:47 left in the game to bring up a crucial kickoff. Expecting an onside kick, Siegel kicked the ball deep and C.J. Anthony pulled it in at the 2 yard line. Anthony raced toward the Siegel sideline and galloped 98 yards for the touchdown to put the momentum back in Coffee County’s hip pocket. Here is how it sounded:
Marshall Haney tacked on an 11 yard touchdown run for the Raiders to make the score 42 to 21 with 6:20 left in the game. Siegel added a pair of touchdowns, including one with 56 seconds remaining, but the Raiders recovered both onside kicks to control the clock and grab their first win of the year and the first win at Coffee County(in football) for head coach Doug Greene.
Pittman finished the game with 122 yards rushing on 15 carries and 2 touchdowns. He was also 6 of 8 through the air for 111 yards and another touchdown as he was named the Mid Tenn Turf Most Valuable Player of the game. Collin Ward caught 2 passes for 57 yards to lead the Raiders in receiving. Haney had 58 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown for Coffee County. Kelvin Verge added an interception in the 4th quarter to shut down a promising Siegel drive.
Coffee County will be back at home on Friday night when they welcome Cookeville to Carden-Jarrell Field for Homecoming.
