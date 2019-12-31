2019 Year in Review – Coffee County Youth Bass Club

As 2019 has come to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the more than 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at some of the highlights of year for the bass teams at Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle School.
Fielding a junior team full time for a full season in 2018-2019, the Coffee County Claybusters saw the boat of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcrom qualify for the Tennessee BASS Nation Junior State Championship. We brought you the story of their state tournament experience in a story we published on May 20th.
Many people say that fishing requires a lot of luck. While good fishermen might have good luck on a good fishing day, bad luck can always ruin the day for every fisherman. A damaged propeller on Saturday hindered the Coffee County Youth Bass Club team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcrom as they fished Tims Ford in the Tennessee BASS Nation Junior State Championship.
The M&M squad lost an ear off their propeller early Saturday morning hindering their mobility on a lake in which they have had success this season. Nevertheless, the duo and their boat captain fought through adversity to land a fish and make the scoreboard in their first ever state tournament appearance. The team landed 1 fish weighing in at a respectable 2.24 pounds to capture 26th place. Congratulations to Lance and Kylan.
For the high school age anglers, 3 boats from Coffee County qualified and competed in the state tournament in East Tennessee. Thunder Radio brought you the story of their performance in a story we brought to you on May 6th.
Three boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club traveled to Dandridge, Tennessee this weekend to take part in the Tennessee Bass Nation High School State Championship. After a solid first day where each team caught the maximum 3 fish limit, all 3 teams were in range for the title on Saturday. The State Championship was held on Douglas Lake.
After starting Saturday in 43rd place, the Raider team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis again netted 5 keepers weighing 14.94 pounds. This gave the duo a 2 day total of 25.17 pounds which was good enough to lift them to 10th place overall.
The brother tandem of Dawson and Branson Wells started the day in 43rd place as they caught 5 fish on Friday weighing in at 12.34 pounds. On Saturday, Team Wells also landed 5 keepers which tipped the scales at 9.54 pounds. This gave the Wells gang a 2 day total on 20.38 pounds and a 37th place finish against teams from all over the state.
Adam Petty and Jayden Yates were the Coffee County leaders after Day #1 as they began Saturday in 29th place with a 5 fish stringer weighing 11.36 pounds. Petty and Yates got shut out on the day as they came home with an empty live well. They finished the tournament in 105th place out of 150 boats.
For the season, Owens and Davis were the top Coffee County team in the standings as they finished in 41st place. The Wells brothers finished 52nd place while Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms came home in 56th place. The team of Petty/Yates finished in 167th place, Briley Sain and Kaden Freeze were 237th and Chris Tudor and Sawyer Banks fished 1 state trail event to come in 262nd place as more than 400 teams took part in the season long trail series.
Next up for the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will be the Junior State Championship on Tims Ford on May 18th for the team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcom. Select members of the high school anglers now prepare for the Bassmaster High School National Championship in August to be held on Kentucky and Barkley Lakes.