1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series for Middle School Basketball Announce

1st National Bank and Thunder Radio will once again combine forces this fall and winter to continue to highlight more and more local athletes. The highly acclaimed 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series returns for its 4th season of middle school basketball coverage. Thunder Radio and First National Bank will bring you a series of 10 Westwood Middle School and Coffee County Middle School basketball games beginning on Monday, October 28th and continuing into January. We also hope to add games from the respective postseason tournaments for each school.
Thunder Radio’s Josh Peterson and Dennis Weaver will combine forces to provide unparalleled coverage for middle school basketball. We take our responsibility seriously to provide exclusive coverage of our Manchester area youth and bringing you live play-by-play action is a part of our celebration of the local teams. The tentative schedule is as follows: