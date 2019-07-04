12-Run Inning Lifts Sounds Past Dodgers

The Nashville Sounds erupted for 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning and held off the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 14-11 win in front of a sellout crowd of 11,398 at First Tennessee Park Wednesday night.
In their largest scoring inning of 2019, Nashville sent 16 batters to the plate. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the second, Andy Ibanez evened the game with a bang when he launched a solo homer down the left field line.
The next five batters reached safely and the Sounds extended their lead. Every Nashville batters that came to the plate in the inning either reached safely or knocked in a run. After the Ibanez homer, run-scoring hits came from Zack Granite, Eli White, Patrick Wisdom, Ibanez again, and Christian Lopes.
Ibanez’s second hit of the inning was a three-run double that busted the game open to make it 9-2. After Adam Moore was hit in the head with a pitch, Lopes stepped to the plate and drilled a three-run homer to deep left field to give the Sounds a 12-2 lead. They tacked on one more run on a fielder’s choice and took a 13-2 lead into the third.
Oklahoma City plated a run in the top of the third to trim the deficit to 13-3, but Nashville got the run right back in the home half when Lopes collected another run-scoring hit. The shortstop finished the night 3-for-5 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored. He was a triple shy of the cycle.
The Dodgers didn’t go away and scored the final eight runs of the game. Shane Peterson’s two-run single in the fifth inning trimmed the Nashville lead to 14-6. After putting up a zero in the sixth, Nashville reliever Reed Garrett walked three batters in the seventh and the Dodgers made it hurt. They scored five runs in the frame to make it a 14-11 game.
Southpaw Kyle Bird tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings to preserve the win for Nashville. He picked up his second save of the season.
The Sounds travel to Omaha to begin a four-game series against the Storm Chasers Thursday night. Right-hander Pedro Payano (2-2, 3.33) starts for Nashville against left-hander Jake Kalish (5-4, 4.07) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 14-11 win, the Sounds improved to 38-47 on the season.
– The 12 runs the Sounds scored in the second inning is the most in a single inning in 2019.
– With three wins to close the series, the Sounds notched their third straight series win. They are 10-4 over the three-series stretch.
– Zack Granite matched a career-high with four hits and extended his on-base streak to 13 games. It was his third four-hit game of the season and 28th multi-hit game.
– Christian Lopes and Andy Ibanez both matched a season-high with four RBI.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.