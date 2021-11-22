10 Red Raider football players pick up postseason honors

Coffee County Central’s football program had 10 players to earn Region 3-6A honors – headlined by three position players of the year.
Red Raider senior quarterback Connor Shemwell was named Region Quarterback of the Year. Meanwhile, two players who will return picked up big honors. Junior running back Konor Heaton was named Region Running Back of the Year after a 1,398 yard campaign with 10 rushing TDs; junior tight end Jahlin Osbourne was named Tight End of the Year.
Named to the Region 3-6A All-Region team are senior defensive end Derrick Scott, sophomore middle linebacker Jake Barlow, senior wide receiver Kelby Walker, junior center Darryn Strickland, freshman defensive back Cole Pippenger, junior linebacker Tristan Galy and junior Wide Receiver Travis Martin.
Coffee County’s Red Raiders finished the regular season 5-5 overall, ending the season with a first-round playoff loss to Riverdale High School. The Raiders lose 7 seniors and will return 10 starters on defense and 6 on offense.