Graveside services for Mrs. Zuleika June Carrick, age 86, of Newcastle, OK, will be conducted at 2:00 PM at Asbury Cemetery in Coffee County, TN. Mrs. Carrick passed from this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence in Oklahoma.
Zuleika was born on December 23, 1933, in Flintville, TN, the oldest child of the late James and Katie Welch’s nine children. She grew up in Manchester and graduated from high school before moving to Oklahoma in 1979. She worked for General Motors for 25 years, then she went to work for a division of the University Hospital for 11 years before her retirement.
Zuleika enjoyed gardening, reading, and listening to country music. She loved cooking for her family and getting to spend time with them. Zuleika enjoyed watching the Oklahoma Sooners games with her grandson, Jonathan. She was a very loving and caring person with a kind and gentle heart. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Zuleika was also preceded in death by her loving husband, John Carrick; one daughter, Amy Roulston; grandson, Jonathan; brothers, Joe Welch, James Randall Welch; sister, Marilynn Janice Terry. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Roberts; granddaughter, Hannah Roulston Elliott; three sisters, Judy Bell, Jennifer Styke, and Daphene Jane Fletcher; two brothers, Gene Welch and Jerry Welch.
