Mr. Woodie Coy Shelton, age 83, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Shelton was born in Coffee Co., TN, to his late parents Raymond Frank
Shelton and Robbie Elenter Banks Shelton. He was a factory worker for Coey
Tannery for most of his life until retirement. Mr. Shelton enjoyed
gardening and loved living in his cabin home. He was a simple man and was
loved by many.
Mr. Shelton is survived by brother, Buddy Boyce Shelton; sister, Jo Phyllis
(Ronnie) Crownover; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 12:00pm
noon at Rileys Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 2760 Roberts Ridge Rd.,
Manchester, TN, 37355, with Bro. Dwight Duckworth officiating. Burial will
immediately follow the graveside services.
