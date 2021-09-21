Winston Ray Cooper passed this life on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at
Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville at the age of 79. The family
will receive friends and family from 11-1 PM Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Chapel services will be held at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Cooper a native of Marshal County, was the son of the late Herbert and
Beatrice Cooper. He loved to crochet, put together Jig Saw puzzles,
collecting coins and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Carl
Cooper and his sister, Vivian Lynn Cooper.
He is survived by his wife Lula Cooper of Manchester; sons, Kenneth Ray
Cooper (Lisa) of Duluth, Georgia, Curtis Dawayne Cooper (Terry) of
Shelbyville and James Randall Cooper (Amanda) of Wheel; brothers, Barry
Cooper (Marlene) of Chapel Hill and David Cooper (Carol) of Christiana
along with three grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.