Wilma Jean Shelton of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, February 26,
2021 at the Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 84. Funeral
services are scheduled on Tuesday, March 2, at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery. The family will
receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
A native of Anderson, TN, she was the daughter of the late Albert Allen and
Sarah Singleton Stele. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and
always enjoyed attending church and singing gospel songs. She collected
Cabbage Patch Dolls and would go to yard sales looking for treasures. She
also enjoyed working word search puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Billy
Payne and Don Shelton; sisters, Alma Leo Jordan, Doris June Wells and Peggy
Louise Graham and grandson, William Stephens.
Mrs. Shelton is survived by daughter, Patricia Sanders of Manchester;
brother, Charles Stele (Iris) of Estill Springs; grandson, Chris Stephens
and great grandchildren, Kenny and Shiane Stephens.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.