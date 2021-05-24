Wilma Earlene Blackburn Welch

Welch, Wilma Earlene Blackburn , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 21 st , 2021 at Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 89. Wilma was born in Tullahoma to the late Spencer and Edith Mae Byrom Blackburn and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brad Welch; one daughter, Kim Welch Stockton; one sister, Betty Silvertooth; and one brother, Wilson Blackburn; Wilma is survived by one son, Gary (Melissa) Welch; two grandsons, Jason (Lesley) Dendy and Kevin Welch; four great-grandchildren, Baylor, Bella, Victoria, and Thomas; one brother, Buford Blackburn; son-in-law, Dale Stockton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Bro. David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kim Welch Stockton Memorial Fund for Nursing at Motlow State Community College. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.