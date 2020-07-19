Willis “Jim” “Fuzzy” Lee Ault Jr. of Frankewing passed this life on Friday,
July 17, 2020 at his residence at the age of 72. The family has requested
that friends and family gather on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM at his
beloved family farm, 28 Horseshoe Road, Frankewing, TN. where his ashes
will be scattered at 7 PM. Due to the warm weather and being outside,
please dress casually. Additional services will be held at the Bridges
Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
Mr. Ault, a native of Bristol, VA, was the son of the late Willis Lee Ault
Sr. and the late Clara Talley Ault. He was a U S Army veteran and served
in Korea and Vietnam. Mr. Ault was a project engineer with TVA and a
member of McBurg United Methodist Church. He was past master of the
Andersonville Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Ault was an avid hunter, fisherman, scuba diver and pilot. In
addition, he farmed and loved his animals. Mr. Ault was a Labrador
Retriever Field Trial Trainer and was past president of the Lincoln County
Wild Turkey Federation. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and in 1995-96
took his daughters on a cross country trip going both ways across the
United States. On the beginning part of the ride he took the southern
route to California and then went north and followed the route of the Lewis
and Clark Expedition on the return ride. He also enjoyed reading and
learning about Civil War History.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Lusk Ault of Frankewing; daughters,
Christi Bogle and her husband, Clint of Woodbury and Sherry Ault and her
significant other, David Bakewell of Knoxville and grandchildren, Gavin,
Gaige and Georgia Grace Bogle.
